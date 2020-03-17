Downtrend Call Working As Expedia Inc Stock Falls 43.4% (EXPE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) on February 27th, 2020 at $99.26. In approximately 3 weeks, Expedia Inc has returned 43.36% as of today's recent price of $56.22.

Expedia Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $144.00 and the current low of $49.63 and are currently at $56.22 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Expedia Group, Inc. provides online travel services for leisure and small business travelers. The Company offers a wide range of travel shopping and reservation services, as well as provides real-time access to schedule, pricing, and availability information for airlines, hotels, and car rental companies. Expedia Group serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Expedia Inc.

Log in and add Expedia Inc (EXPE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.