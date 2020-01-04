Downtrend Call Working As Evertec Inc Stock Falls 29.6% (EVTC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) on February 24th, 2020 at $32.27. In approximately 1 month, Evertec Inc has returned 29.55% as of today's recent price of $22.73.

In the past 52 weeks, Evertec Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.21 and a high of $37.38 and are now at $22.73, 25% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

EVERTEC, Inc. operates a full service transaction processing business. The Company offers merchant acquiring, payment processing, and business process management services. EVERTEC provides its services in Latin America and the Caribbean.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Evertec Inc.

