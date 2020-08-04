Downtrend Call Working As Equity Lifestyle Stock Falls 56.0% (ELS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS) on October 15th, 2019 at $135.68. In approximately 6 months, Equity Lifestyle has returned 56.03% as of today's recent price of $59.66.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Equity Lifestyle have traded between a low of $41.97 and a high of $277.84 and are now at $59.66, which is 42% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.92% lower and 1.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. owns an interest in communities in the United States and western Canada. The Company acquires properties such as camping grounds and seasonal resort communities.

