Downtrend Call Working As Epizyme Inc Stock Falls 31.2% (EPZM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) on February 28th, 2020 at $19.90. In approximately 1 month, Epizyme Inc has returned 31.24% as of today's recent price of $13.68.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Epizyme Inc have traded between a low of $9.74 and a high of $27.82 and are now at $13.68, which is 40% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Epizyme, Inc. develops and discovers therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company provides small molecule inhibitors for patients with genetically defined cancers and inflammatory, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases. Epizyme operates in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Epizyme Inc.

