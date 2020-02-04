Downtrend Call Working As Enterprise Products Partners L P Stock Falls 46.8% (EPD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) on January 27th, 2020 at $26.89. In approximately 2 months, Enterprise Products Partners L P has returned 46.82% as of today's recent price of $14.30.

Enterprise Products Partners L P share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.86 and a 52-week low of $10.27 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $14.30 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.85% lower and 3.91% lower over the past week, respectively.

