Downtrend Call Working As Enterprise Finan Stock Falls 19.8% (EFSC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Enterprise Finan (NASDAQ:EFSC) on January 27th, 2020 at $45.12. In approximately 1 month, Enterprise Finan has returned 19.77% as of today's recent price of $36.20.

In the past 52 weeks, Enterprise Finan share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $35.54 and a high of $48.81 and are now at $36.20. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% lower and 1.64% lower over the past week, respectively.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. is a financial holding company that provides banking and other services. The Company, through Enterprise Bank, provides a full line of commercial banking and related services through several offices in St. Louis and Kansas City, both located in Missouri. Enterprise also, through Enterprise Trust, provides investment, trust, and financial advisory services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Enterprise Finan.

