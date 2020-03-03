Downtrend Call Working As Enova Internatio Stock Falls 5.8% (ENVA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Enova Internatio (NYSE:ENVA) on February 4th, 2020 at $20.78. In approximately 4 weeks, Enova Internatio has returned 5.85% as of today's recent price of $19.56.

Enova Internatio share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.95 and a 52-week low of $18.73 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $19.56 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% lower and 1.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

Enova International, Inc. offers online financial services to people who have bank accounts but have limited access to traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. The Company offers short-term consumer and installment consumer loans in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

