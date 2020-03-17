Downtrend Call Working As El Pollo Loco Ho Stock Falls 37.8% (LOCO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for El Pollo Loco Ho (NASDAQ:LOCO) on January 29th, 2020 at $14.01. In approximately 2 months, El Pollo Loco Ho has returned 37.83% as of today's recent price of $8.71.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of El Pollo Loco Ho have traded between the current low of $8.48 and a high of $16.65 and are now at $8.71. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 2.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and manages a restaurant chain. El Pollo Loco Holdings provides services throughout the United States.

