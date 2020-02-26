Downtrend Call Working As Echostar Corp-A Stock Falls 5.5% (SATS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Echostar Corp-A (NASDAQ:SATS) on February 5th, 2020 at $39.63. In approximately 3 weeks, Echostar Corp-A has returned 5.46% as of today's recent price of $37.46.

Echostar Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.74 and a 52-week low of $35.06 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $37.46 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% lower and 0.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

EchoStar Corporation manufactures broadcast satellite receivers and antennas and offers commercial satellite services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Echostar Corp-A.

Log in and add Echostar Corp-A (SATS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.