Downtrend Call Working As Eaton Vance Corp Stock Falls 39.1% (EV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) on February 25th, 2020 at $47.10. In approximately 3 weeks, Eaton Vance Corp has returned 39.11% as of today's recent price of $28.68.

In the past 52 weeks, Eaton Vance Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.58 and a high of $51.79 and are now at $28.68, 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.53% lower and 3.28% lower over the past week, respectively.

Eaton Vance Corp. creates, markets, and manages mutual funds. The Company also provides management and counseling services to individual and institutional clients. Eaton Vance currently provides investment advisory or administration services to individual and institutional accounts, as well as funds.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Eaton Vance Corp.

