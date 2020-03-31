MySmarTrend
Downtrend Call Working As East West Bncrp Stock Falls 38.3% (EWBC)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:10am
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for East West Bncrp (NASDAQ:EWBC) on February 24th, 2020 at $43.87. In approximately 1 month, East West Bncrp has returned 38.31% as of today's recent price of $27.06.

Over the past year, East West Bncrphas traded in a range of $26.12 to $54.00 and are now at $26.99. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East-West Bank. The Bank is a commercial bank specializing in commercial, construction, and real estate lending, as well as financing international trade. East-West operates throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of East West Bncrp.

