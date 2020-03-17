Downtrend Call Working As Eagle Bancrp Inc Stock Falls 40.4% (EGBN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Eagle Bancrp Inc (NASDAQ:EGBN) on January 30th, 2020 at $44.10. In approximately 2 months, Eagle Bancrp Inc has returned 40.38% as of today's recent price of $26.29.

In the past 52 weeks, Eagle Bancrp Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.91 and a high of $65.00 and are now at $26.29, 10% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.91% lower and 2.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank provides real estate, commercial, and consumer lending, as well as traditional demand deposits and savings products to customers primarily in Montgomery County, Maryland.

