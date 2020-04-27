Downtrend Call Working As Dxp Enterprises Stock Falls 62.0% (DXPE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dxp Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) on January 27th, 2020 at $35.64. In approximately 3 months, Dxp Enterprises has returned 61.98% as of today's recent price of $13.55.

In the past 52 weeks, Dxp Enterprises share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.44 and a high of $45.66 and are now at $13.55, 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 10.4%.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. of Texas provides maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to industrial customers. The Company provides fluid handling equipment, power transmission, general mill and safety supplies, and electrical products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Dxp Enterprises.

Log in and add Dxp Enterprises (DXPE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.