Downtrend Call Working As Douglas Dynamics Stock Falls 24.1% (PLOW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) on January 31st, 2020 at $53.24. In approximately 1 month, Douglas Dynamics has returned 24.07% as of today's recent price of $40.42.

Douglas Dynamics share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.89 and a 52-week low of $35.06 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $40.42 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% higher and 1.91% lower over the past week, respectively.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs and manufactures snow and ice control equipment. The Company produces snow plows and sand and salt spreaders.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Douglas Dynamics.

Log in and add Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.