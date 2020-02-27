Downtrend Call Working As Dollar Tree Inc Stock Falls 21.5% (DLTR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) on October 30th, 2019 at $111.74. In approximately 4 months, Dollar Tree Inc has returned 21.47% as of today's recent price of $87.75.

Dollar Tree Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $118.10 and a 52-week low of $81.02 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $87.75 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% lower and 0.16% lower over the past week, respectively.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates a discount variety store chain in the United States. The Company sells an assortment of everyday general merchandise. Dollar Tree offers kitchen and dinning, toys, books, crafts, cleaning, personal care, glasses, food carriers, gifts, and other household products.

