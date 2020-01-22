Downtrend Call Working As Dollar Tree Inc Stock Falls 19.6% (DLTR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) on October 30th, 2019 at $111.74. In approximately 3 months, Dollar Tree Inc has returned 19.62% as of today's recent price of $89.81.

Over the past year, Dollar Tree Inc has traded in a range of $81.02 to $118.10 and is now at $89.81, 11% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates a discount variety store chain in the United States. The Company sells an assortment of everyday general merchandise. Dollar Tree offers kitchen and dinning, toys, books, crafts, cleaning, personal care, glasses, food carriers, gifts, and other household products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Dollar Tree Inc.

