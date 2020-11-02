Downtrend Call Working As Dmc Global Inc Stock Falls 5.3% (BOOM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) on January 24th, 2020 at $42.07. In approximately 3 weeks, Dmc Global Inc has returned 5.27% as of today's recent price of $39.85.

In the past 52 weeks, Dmc Global Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.84 and a high of $76.68 and are now at $39.85, 18% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

DMC Global Inc. operates as a technology company. The Company offers collaboration, research, development, and other services. DMC Global conducts its business worldwide.

