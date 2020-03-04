Downtrend Call Working As Dish Network-A Stock Falls 49.2% (DISH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) on February 26th, 2020 at $37.38. In approximately 1 month, Dish Network-A has returned 49.16% as of today's recent price of $19.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Dish Network-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.09 and a high of $44.66 and are now at $18.99, 11% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.08% lower and 4.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

DISH Network Corp. provides a direct broadcast satellite subscription television, audio programming, and interactive television services to commercial and residential subscribers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Dish Network-A.

