Downtrend Call Working As Dick'S Sporting Stock Falls 21.4% (DKS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dick'S Sporting (:DKS) on February 3rd, 2020 at $44.50. In approximately 1 month, Dick'S Sporting has returned 21.38% as of today's recent price of $34.98.

Over the past year, Dick'S Sporting has traded in a range of $31.27 to $49.77 and is now at $34.98, 12% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer that manages stores primarily in the eastern and central United States. The Company owns stores that offers a broad selection of brand name sporting goods equipment, apparel, and footwear.

