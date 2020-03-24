Downtrend Call Working As Delta Apparel Stock Falls 67.6% (DLA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Delta Apparel (AMEX:DLA) on January 13th, 2020 at $28.93. In approximately 2 months, Delta Apparel has returned 67.65% as of today's recent price of $9.36.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Delta Apparel have traded between a low of $7.70 and a high of $31.71 and are now at $9.14, which is 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.6%.

Delta Apparel, Inc. designs, markets, and manufactures branded and private label active and head wear apparel. The Company's products are sold to boutiques, department stores, outdoor and sporting goods retailers, college bookstores, screen printers, and the US military.

