Downtrend Call Working As Delta Air Li Stock Falls 61.3% (DAL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) on January 27th, 2020 at $56.17. In approximately 2 months, Delta Air Li has returned 61.28% as of today's recent price of $21.75.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Delta Air Li have traded between a low of $19.10 and a high of $63.44 and are now at $21.92, which is 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers, freight, and mail over a network of routes throughout the United States and internationally.

