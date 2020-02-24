Downtrend Call Working As Delek Us Holding Stock Falls 26.3% (DK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Delek Us Holding (NYSE:DK) on November 14th, 2019 at $36.65. In approximately 3 months, Delek Us Holding has returned 26.27% as of today's recent price of $27.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Delek Us Holding have traded between a low of $26.11 and a high of $44.08 and are now at $27.02, which is 3% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the petroleum refining, logistics, and convenience store retailing. Delek US Holdings gathers and transports crude oil, as well as markets, distributes, and stores refined production in the Southeast United States and West Texas.

