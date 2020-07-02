Downtrend Call Working As DCP Midstream LP Stock Falls 5.8% (DCP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for DCP Midstream LP (:DCP) on January 22nd, 2020 at $23.56. In approximately 2 weeks, DCP Midstream LP has returned 5.75% as of today's recent price of $22.20.

In the past 52 weeks, DCP Midstream LP share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.40 and a high of $34.15 and are now at $22.20, 9% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.74% lower and 0.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of DCP Midstream LP.

Log in and add DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.