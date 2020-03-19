Downtrend Call Working As Cyrusone Inc Stock Falls 18.6% (CONE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) on February 28th, 2020 at $61.21. In approximately 3 weeks, Cyrusone Inc has returned 18.62% as of today's recent price of $49.81.

Cyrusone Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $79.65 and the current low of $44.81 and are currently at $45.80 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

CyrusOne Inc. owns, operates, and develops of enterprise-class and carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure.

