Downtrend Call Working As Cyrusone Inc Stock Falls 12.3% (CONE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) on October 29th, 2019 at $73.95. In approximately 2 months, Cyrusone Inc has returned 12.33% as of today's recent price of $64.83.

Cyrusone Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $79.65 and a 52-week low of $48.94 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $65.33 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

CyrusOne Inc. owns, operates, and develops of enterprise-class and carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure.

