Downtrend Call Working As Customers Bancor Stock Falls 54.9% (CUBI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Customers Bancor (NYSE:CUBI) on January 29th, 2020 at $22.01. In approximately 2 months, Customers Bancor has returned 54.92% as of today's recent price of $9.92.

In the past 52 weeks, Customers Bancor share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.65 and a high of $25.72 and are now at $9.92, 3% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers checking and saving accounts, personal and commercial loans, and retirement planning services. Customers Bancorp serves customers throughout the State of Pennsylvania.

