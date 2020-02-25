Downtrend Call Working As Cummins Inc Stock Falls 7.3% (CMI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) on January 3rd, 2020 at $175.78. In approximately 2 months, Cummins Inc has returned 7.28% as of today's recent price of $162.99.

Over the past year, Cummins Inc has traded in a range of $141.14 to $186.62 and is now at $162.99, 15% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines. The Company also manufactures electric power generation systems and engine-related component products, including filtration and exhaust aftertreatment, fuel systems, controls, and air handling systems.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cummins Inc.

