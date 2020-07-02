Downtrend Call Working As Cullen/Frost Stock Falls 2.0% (CFR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR) on January 13th, 2020 at $94.56. In approximately 3 weeks, Cullen/Frost has returned 2.00% as of today's recent price of $92.67.

Over the past year, Cullen/Frost has traded in a range of $79.86 to $106.23 and is now at $92.96, 16% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is the holding company for The Frost National Bank. The Bank provides commercial banking, consumer services, investment banking, international banking, trust services, correspondent banking, discount brokerage, and insurance services through a network of offices in Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cullen/Frost.

Log in and add Cullen/Frost (CFR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.