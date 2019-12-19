Downtrend Call Working As Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Falls 33.6% (CRT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) on July 23rd, 2019 at $11.19. In approximately 5 months, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has returned 33.60% as of today's recent price of $7.43.

Over the past year, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has traded in a range of $7.38 to $14.24 and is now at $7.43, 1% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust holds oil and natural gas properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The Trust was created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders.

