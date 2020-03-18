Downtrend Call Working As Credit Acceptanc Stock Falls 38.9% (CACC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Credit Acceptanc (NASDAQ:CACC) on February 26th, 2020 at $409.83. In approximately 3 weeks, Credit Acceptanc has returned 38.91% as of today's recent price of $250.37.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Credit Acceptanc have traded between the current low of $248.12 and a high of $509.99 and are now at $250.37. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% lower and 1.42% lower over the past week, respectively.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides funding, receivables management, collection, sales training, and related services to automobile dealers. The Company provides indirect financing for buyers with limited access to traditional sources of consumer credit. Credit Acceptance operates in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Credit Acceptanc.

