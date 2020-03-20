Downtrend Call Working As Cra Internationa Stock Falls 48.1% (CRAI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cra Internationa (NASDAQ:CRAI) on February 20th, 2020 at $51.79. In approximately 4 weeks, Cra Internationa has returned 48.06% as of today's recent price of $26.90.

Cra Internationa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.19 and a 52-week low of $21.96 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $26.90 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

CRA International, Inc. operates as an economic and business consulting firm that serves a broad range of clients. The Company provides legal, regulatory, and business consulting to clients such as law firms, corporations, government agencies, utilities, and national and international trade associations.

