Downtrend Call Working As Covanta Holding Stock Falls 56.7% (CVA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) on July 26th, 2019 at $16.34. In approximately 9 months, Covanta Holding has returned 56.66% as of today's recent price of $7.08.

Over the past year, Covanta Holding has traded in a range of $7.00 to $18.38 and is now at $7.08, 1% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.6%.

Covanta Holding Corporation conducts operations in waste disposal, energy services, and specialty insurance. The Company also owns and operates waste-to-energy and power generation projects. Covanta's waste-to-energy facilities convert municipal solid waste into renewable energy for communities primarily in the United States.

