Downtrend Call Working As Covanta Holding Stock Falls 47.0% (CVA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) on July 26th, 2019 at $16.33. In approximately 8 months, Covanta Holding has returned 46.98% as of today's recent price of $8.66.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Covanta Holding have traded between a low of $7.58 and a high of $18.38 and are now at $8.66, which is 14% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

Covanta Holding Corporation conducts operations in waste disposal, energy services, and specialty insurance. The Company also owns and operates waste-to-energy and power generation projects. Covanta's waste-to-energy facilities convert municipal solid waste into renewable energy for communities primarily in the United States.

