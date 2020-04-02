Downtrend Call Working As Core-Mark Holdin Stock Falls 14.0% (CORE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Core-Mark Holdin (NASDAQ:CORE) on November 8th, 2019 at $27.34. In approximately 3 months, Core-Mark Holdin has returned 14.05% as of today's recent price of $23.50.

In the past 52 weeks, Core-Mark Holdin share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.38 and a high of $40.95 and are now at $23.50, 1% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. distributes consumer packaged goods and store supplies to the convenience retail industry. The Company provides distribution and logistics services as well as value-added programs to customer locations across various states and several Canadian provinces. Core-Mark services a variety of store formats.

