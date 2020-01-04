Downtrend Call Working As Communi Trust Ba Stock Falls 29.5% (CTBI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Communi Trust Ba (NASDAQ:CTBI) on January 21st, 2020 at $45.32. In approximately 2 months, Communi Trust Ba has returned 29.50% as of today's recent price of $31.95.

In the past 52 weeks, Communi Trust Ba share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.69 and a high of $47.54 and are now at $31.95, 15% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for one commercial bank, one thrift, and one trust company. The Company serves small and mid-sized communities in Kentucky and West Virginia. Community Trust provides a variety of commercial and personal banking products, including accepting deposits and originating loans.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Communi Trust Ba.

Log in and add Communi Trust Ba (CTBI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.