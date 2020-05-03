Downtrend Call Working As Commercial Metal Stock Falls 6.6% (CMC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Commercial Metal (NYSE:CMC) on February 3rd, 2020 at $20.66. In approximately 1 month, Commercial Metal has returned 6.56% as of today's recent price of $19.30.

Commercial Metal share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.04 and a 52-week low of $13.27 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $19.30 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% higher and 0.91% lower over the past week, respectively.

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products and related materials. The Company trades primary and secondary metals, steel, ores, concentrates, industrial minerals, ferroalloys, chemicals, and other materials used in a variety of industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Commercial Metal.

