Downtrend Call Working As Cohu Inc Stock Falls 19.2% (COHU)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) on February 24th, 2020 at $20.79. In approximately 2 weeks, Cohu Inc has returned 19.24% as of today's recent price of $16.79.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cohu Inc have traded between a low of $11.37 and a high of $26.43 and are now at $16.79, which is 48% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Cohu, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor test handling equipment to semiconductor manufacturers throughout the world. The Company also manufactures closed circuit television, metal detection, and microwave equipment.

