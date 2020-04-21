Downtrend Call Working As Clearwater Stock Falls -1.0% (CLW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Clearwater (NYSE:CLW) on April 1st, 2020 at $19.43. In approximately 3 weeks, Clearwater has returned 0.98% as of today's recent price of $19.62.

In the past 52 weeks, Clearwater share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.88 and a high of $31.49 and are now at $19.76, 66% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Clearwater Paper Corp. manufactures consumer tissue, bleached paperboard, and wood products. The Company supplies private label tissue to major retail grocery chains and produces bleached paperboard that is used by printers and packaging converters.

