Downtrend Call Working As City Office Reit Stock Falls 42.1% (CIO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for City Office Reit (NYSE:CIO) on February 27th, 2020 at $12.46. In approximately 4 weeks, City Office Reit has returned 42.11% as of today's recent price of $7.21.

Over the past year, City Office Reit has traded in a range of $6.80 to $14.49 and is now at $7.21, 6% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

City Office REIT, Inc. acquires, owns and operates office properties. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States.

