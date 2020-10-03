Downtrend Call Working As Citi Trends Inc Stock Falls 31.6% (CTRN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) on February 24th, 2020 at $21.77. In approximately 2 weeks, Citi Trends Inc has returned 31.63% as of today's recent price of $14.88.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Citi Trends Inc have traded between a low of $13.41 and a high of $24.78 and are now at $14.88, which is 11% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Citi Trends Inc., is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company offers quality, branded merchandise for men, women, and children including products from nationally recognized brands.

