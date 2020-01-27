Downtrend Call Working As Cimpress Nv Stock Falls 16.1% (CMPR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cimpress Nv (NASDAQ:CMPR) on November 22nd, 2019 at $127.53. In approximately 2 months, Cimpress Nv has returned 16.07% as of today's recent price of $107.03.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cimpress Nv have traded between a low of $73.74 and a high of $145.09 and are now at $107.03, which is 45% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Cimpress NV operates as an online supplier of graphic design and customized printed products to businesses and consumers worldwide. The Company offers products such as customized apparel, marketing materials for businesses, and personalized photo products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cimpress Nv.

Log in and add Cimpress Nv (CMPR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.