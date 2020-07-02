Downtrend Call Working As Cimarex Energy C Stock Falls 12.2% (XEC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cimarex Energy C (NYSE:XEC) on January 22nd, 2020 at $49.41. In approximately 2 weeks, Cimarex Energy C has returned 12.16% as of today's recent price of $43.40.

Over the past year, Cimarex Energy C has traded in a range of $37.19 to $76.74 and is now at $43.40, 17% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.05% lower and 0.51% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cimarex Energy Co. explores and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company conducts its activities in the States of Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisiana, and Texas.

