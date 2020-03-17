Downtrend Call Working As Choice Hotels Stock Falls 35.5% (CHH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) on February 25th, 2020 at $100.95. In approximately 3 weeks, Choice Hotels has returned 35.47% as of today's recent price of $65.14.

Over the past year, Choice Hotelshas traded in a range of $61.69 to $109.26 and are now at $65.14. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. franchises hotel properties. The Company offers vacation rental properties, travel tips, and other services. Choice Hotels International serves customers worldwide.

