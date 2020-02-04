Downtrend Call Working As Chicago Rivet & Machine Co Stock Falls 28.5% (CVR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Chicago Rivet & Machine Co (AMEX:CVR) on April 29th, 2019 at $28.26. In approximately 11 months, Chicago Rivet & Machine Co has returned 28.52% as of today's recent price of $20.20.

In the past 52 weeks, Chicago Rivet & Machine Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.00 and a high of $46.22 and are now at $20.20, 12% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. produces and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, screw machine products, automatic rivet setting machines, automatic assembly equipment, and parts and tools for such machines. The Company also leases automatic rivet setting machines. Chicago Rivet & Machine markets its products to the automotive and appliance industries in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Log in and add Chicago Rivet & Machine Co (CVR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.