Downtrend Call Working As Centurylink Inc Stock Falls 31.1% (CTL)

Written on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 1:15am
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) on February 25th, 2020 at $12.78. In approximately 1 month, Centurylink Inc has returned 31.12% as of today's recent price of $8.80.

In the past 52 weeks, Centurylink Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.16 and a high of $15.30 and are now at $8.79, 8% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

CenturyLink Inc. is an integrated communications company that provides communications services, including voice, local and long-distance, network access, private line including special access, public access, broadband, data, managed hosting including cloud hosting, colocation, wireless and video services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Centurylink Inc.

