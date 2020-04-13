Downtrend Call Working As Centerstate Bank Stock Falls 23.4% (CSFL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) on February 26th, 2020 at $22.57. In approximately 2 months, Centerstate Bank has returned 23.36% as of today's recent price of $17.29.

Centerstate Bank share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.79 and a 52-week low of $14.63 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $17.29 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

CenterState Banks Corporation operates as a full-service bank. The Bank provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, and online banking services. CenterState Banks serves customers in the states of Florida and Georgia.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Centerstate Bank.

