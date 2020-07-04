Downtrend Call Working As Cdk Global Inc Stock Falls 39.7% (CDK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) on January 27th, 2020 at $53.39. In approximately 2 months, Cdk Global Inc has returned 39.75% as of today's recent price of $32.17.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cdk Global Inc have traded between a low of $29.12 and a high of $63.90 and are now at $32.74, which is 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.89% lower and 5.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

CDK Global, Inc. is a provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cdk Global Inc.

