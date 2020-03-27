Downtrend Call Working As Carriage Service Stock Falls 43.4% (CSV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Carriage Service (NYSE:CSV) on January 8th, 2020 at $25.17. In approximately 3 months, Carriage Service has returned 43.42% as of today's recent price of $14.24.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Carriage Service have traded between a low of $14.01 and a high of $28.50 and are now at $14.24, which is 2% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% lower and 3.85% lower over the past week, respectively.

Carriage Services, Inc. operates funeral homes and cemeteries in the United States. The Company provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials, and cremations. Carriage Services also sells related products and merchandise such as caskets, burial vaults, garments, and memorials.

