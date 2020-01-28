Downtrend Call Working As Carpenter Tech Stock Falls 11.6% (CRS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) on December 17th, 2019 at $49.10. In approximately 1 month, Carpenter Tech has returned 11.65% as of today's recent price of $43.38.

Carpenter Tech share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.33 and a 52-week low of $40.04 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $43.38 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes stainless steels, titanium, and specialty metal alloys. Carpenter processes basic metal alloying elements into finished products such as billets, bars, rods, and various special shapes. The Company also manufactures engineered products such as ceramics and metal injected molded designs.

