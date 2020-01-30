Downtrend Call Working As Care Capital Pro Stock Falls 5.1% (CCP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Care Capital Pro (:CCP) on July 7th, 2017 at $25.50. In approximately 31 months, Care Capital Pro has returned 5.06% as of today's recent price of $24.21.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Care Capital Pro have traded between a low of $22.70 and a high of $31.56 and are now at $24.21, which is 7% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Care Capital Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on a diversified portfolio of triple-net leased properties focused on the post-acute sector and skilled nursing facilities. Care Capital Properties serves customers in the United States.

